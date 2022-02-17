With its first five-year cycle complete, Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation’s administrative assistant Courtney Dixon can look back on the large changes made during the five-year cycle and what still needs the work.
New Director
Before the year’s closing, former DKEDC Director Chuck Scott left the position and the board needed to start the process of finding a new director. The board hired a company to help with the search and has heard back from some good applicants
“Hopefully within the next couple months, there has been lots of interest and it’s been a good search so far,” Dixon said.
With applications coming in from all over the country, Dixon knows that the board is focusing on a person that focuses on customers.
“We are looking for someone who can work with a lot of people, who can think on a big scale, think outside of the box and be creative in terms of working with each business and working with each individual to find what’s going to work and what’s going to fit them,” she said.
2018-2021 year end review
In the recent cycle period, the corporation looked back on jobs created, the investments made, businesses assisted and the projects completed between 2018 to 2021.
The board was able to help to retain 73 jobs and create 356 new jobs which include 83 due to new businesses and 273 in existing businesses.
For the whole cycle, DKEDC invested $52,991,612.51, which breaks down into two categories — new business is $16,230,750 and existing business is $35,760,882.51.
They were able to bring new and help existing businesses in multiple cities across the county; including, 25 existing business in Solomon, 17 new businesses and 242 existing businesses in Abilene, 41 existing businesses in rural areas, 13 existing business in Enterprise, two new businesses and 32 existing businesses in Chapman, three existing businesses in Woodbine, two existing businesses in Hope and 5five new businesses and 43 existing business in Herington.
Dixon pointed to the ground breaking for the new Holiday Inn Express as one of her favorite memories from the past year. The board helps companies also handle any press or public events, like ground breakings.
“It’s such a celebration and there’s so much work that goes into especially a large scale project like that, but there’s a lot of work that goes into even, you know, one to two person business opening up,” Dixon said. “It’s a realization for the public to see that something is happening and sometimes in rural communities, I think we see everything every day. We drive the streets every day, we see what’s there, so to see something big where the public can come and see, it shows that there’s movement and there’s activity and there’s new things happening in our communities.”
Goals for second cycle
The corporation focuses each cycle with four specific areas of economic development: business retention and expansion, business recruitment and marketing, entrepreneurship and community branding and marketing.
“Our main goals through all of those things put together is to complete 400 (manager) visits so that when we get a new BRNE manager on board they’ll go out and talk to them about what’s going well? What are your challenges? How can we help you,” Dixon said. “We would like to see $50 million in new capital investment generated across the county and 350 new jobs and that would either be new jobs or if a business is in danger of closing down we want to be able to retain those jobs through whatever means we can assist them with.”
For those wanting to learn more about the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, please visit www.dkedc.com and follow the social media accounts.
“We’ve got some good YouTube videos up from our lunch and learn sessions…so we try to put out a mix of good quality information and a little bit of fun every once in a while too,” Dixon said.
