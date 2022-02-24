Dickinson County District Court will be closed Monday and Tuesday, March 7-8 to move back into its renovated office space in the Dickinson County Courthouse, according to Cindy MacDonald, clerk of the district court.
All court offices will move from Sterl Hall, located at 619 N. Rogers, back to the courthouse at 109 E. First Street. Offices and court will reopen Wednesday, March 9 in the courthouse.
During the short closure, anyone with an emergency should send an email to dkcdc@8thjd.com.
Attorneys of record can continue to electronically file documents using Kansas Courts eFiling, according to information from the Kansas Office of Judicial Administration. However, court staff will have limited ability to process filings while their workstations are moved back to the courthouse and reconnected to the network.
Public access to case information on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal is unaffected.
Anyone needing a protection order should go on-line to the Kansas Protection Order portal at www.kspop.org or contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 263-4081.
First appearances and emergency hearings will be held by Zoom.
