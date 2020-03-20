Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dickinson District Court offices (including Court Services and Community Corrections) are closed until further notice.
Pursuant to Kansas Supreme Court Rule 2020-PR-016, the District Courts across the state of Kansas are closed except for emergency operations. All hearings scheduled between Friday, March 20, and Friday, April 3, have been rescheduled.
You will receive a notice in the mail with your new hearing date and time. If you have an emergency that would involve law enforcement, please call either the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 263-4081 or the Abilene Police Department at (785) 263-1213.
If you need a protection order (either a protection from abuse or a protection from stalking, sexual assault, or human trafficking), please go to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to review the criteria and then complete the packet for the Judge’s review.
Attorneys may continue to use the state’s electronic filing system, as submissions will be reviewed and approved throughout the day.
Parties representing themselves in Dickinson County cases may fax file. Please fax paperwork to (785) 263-4407. You may leave a message for the District Court Clerk by calling (785) 263-3142 and press 0. Messages will be checked daily and return phone calls made when necessary.
