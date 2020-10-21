There were eight new positive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Dickinson County Health Department over the weekend.
Monday’s report also showed three more released from isolation.
There are now 275 positive cases reported, 198 released and 77 currently being treated. Over the weekend 31 people were treated.
The number being hospitalized remains at 12.
There were two more in the age ranges of 50 to 59, 40 to 49 and 30 to 39. There were one each in the 70 to 79 and 0-9 age groups.
Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 positives rose 2,113 with 72,968 total cases. There were also 13 more reported deaths linked to the coronavirus.
