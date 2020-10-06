Dickinson County reported that it has opened the courthouse back up to the public.
The Dickinson County Treasurer’s Office, Motor Vehicle Department and Register of Deeds had been closed for two weeks.
The county made the announcement to open those departments on Monday.
