New funds have been added to the fund list at the Community Foundation. They are the  Russell Wilkins Memorial Scholarship, Charles Wilson Scholarship, the Navarre Community Center Fund, Paul Fischer Memorial Scholarship Fund, Paul Fischer Memorial Fund, Cecilia Barlow-Rogers & Kathryne C. Houlton Fund, and the Sue and John Kollhoff Charitable Giving Fund. 

The Russell Wilkins Memorial Scholarship will be for students graduating from Abilene High School or Chapman High School. This $500 scholarship will give preference to students with a parent employed as an educator or in the public safety sectors, such as police, fire, or EMS. “We are very honored that Mr. Wilkin’s family chose the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to administer this scholarship; I’m sure Russ would be extremely pleased to know that for many years to come, this scholarship will assist youth in furthering their education,” stated Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. 

 

