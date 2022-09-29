New funds have been added to the fund list at the Community Foundation. They are the Russell Wilkins Memorial Scholarship, Charles Wilson Scholarship, the Navarre Community Center Fund, Paul Fischer Memorial Scholarship Fund, Paul Fischer Memorial Fund, Cecilia Barlow-Rogers & Kathryne C. Houlton Fund, and the Sue and John Kollhoff Charitable Giving Fund.
The Russell Wilkins Memorial Scholarship will be for students graduating from Abilene High School or Chapman High School. This $500 scholarship will give preference to students with a parent employed as an educator or in the public safety sectors, such as police, fire, or EMS. “We are very honored that Mr. Wilkin’s family chose the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to administer this scholarship; I’m sure Russ would be extremely pleased to know that for many years to come, this scholarship will assist youth in furthering their education,” stated Executive Director Elizabeth Weese.
The Charles Wilson Scholarship, this scholarship will award four $2500 scholarships each year. “This scholarship is being provided by Mr. Wilson, who grew up in Abilene, following graduation from K-State, many years ago, moved to California. We are so pleased that Mr. Wilson decided to have the Community Foundation of Dickinson County manage his scholarship. It certainly reflects on the ideals of the Foundation, thinking of your community and giving back. We are thankful for years and years to come; this scholarship will influence the lives of many Dickinson County students,” said Weese. This scholarship requires the applicant to be a graduating senior or previous graduate of any Dickinson County Kansas High School or homeschool. Applicants should be involved in a school club, such as French, Math, 4-H, or FFA. For both scholarships’ full criteria requirements, please visit the Foundation’s website.
The Navarre Community Center is the newest fund to support the upkeep of the Navarre Community Center. This building is vitally essential to Navarre; it is the activity hub. The center holds monthly meetings for 4-H clubs, the Lions Club, etc. It is where area residents have baby showers, birthday parties, and family reunions. “We understand the importance of a place like this in a smaller community in Dickinson County, and we are thrilled that the people of Navarre took this action to support this extremely crucial community building,” acknowledged Weese. “To grow this fund, anyone may donate. It could be a memorial gift or honoring someone for their birthday or Christmas. Establishing a fund designated for your community is one way to ensure great things continue to happen and a wonderful way to give back.”
The Paul Fischer Memorial Scholarship will support higher education for students graduating from Abilene and Chapman High School. This scholarship will preference students majoring in education, biology, or environmental science. The scholarship fund and the Paul Fischer Memorial Fund, which will help offset the costs of colorectal cancer screenings, were established in honor and memory of Paul Fischer by his parents, Keith and Barbara Emig.
The Cecilia Barlow-Rogers and Kathryne C. Houlton Fund was established in Cecilia and Kathryne’s memory and honor by their families. This fund will support the Abilene and Chapman schools’ 5th-grade band classes to assist with instrument rentals and instrument repairs for those students needing financial assistance.
The Sue and John Kollhoff Charitable Giving Fund was established to support charitable purposes in Abilene. “We are so honored that the Community Foundation can take part in helping all these donors honor their charitable giving priorities, whether through a scholarship, designated fund, or donor-advised fund. That is the beauty of the Foundation; we can tailor our funds to meet specific charitable goals,” said Weese.
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is our county’s place-based giving organization. Local Giving. Local Impact. For more information about the Community Foundation and how you can be involved, please call 785.263.1863 or visit our website at communityfoundation.us.
