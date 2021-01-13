Thursday’s regular meeting of the Dickinson County Commission will be closed to the public.
The commission meeting will be held via the Internet.
“Due to safety concerns for those attending the meeting and not being able to sufficiently provide the required space for social distancing, beginning immediately the Dickinson County Commission will restrict public access to their meetings on Thursdays and livestream their meetings on the internet,” the commission announced Wednesday afternoon.
“Meetings may be accessed on either a computer, smart phone or via a telephone using the below links. All individuals who attend the meeting remotely will remain muted until such time as they are recognized.
The livestream meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the start of the work session and will continue through the formal meeting.
Recordings of the meetings will be placed on the county website at www.dkcoks.org for viewing.
Join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at www.gotomeet.me/DickinsonCounty/dkcommission or dial in using your phone at United States: +1 (408) 650-3123 Access Code: 841-963-077.
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: global.gotomeeting.com/install/841963077.
