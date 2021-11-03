Dickinson County has released the unofficial results from the fall 2021 election, which doesn’t include all the write-in votes.
Abilene City Commission Unofficial Winners
4 year seat: Trevor Witt
4 year seat: John Kollhoff
2 year seat: Wendy Miller
As of Tuesday night’s count, City Commissioner Chris Ostermann appears to have lost her bid for relection.
The race for USD 435 School Board District 1 Position 4 was close with Megan Armstrong ending the night with 540 votes and Kyle Becker ending the night with 538 votes.
These results are unofficial until provisional ballots can be counted.
