Around 65 percent of mothers are in the workforce. That statistic and others are a concern for the creators of the documentary “No Small Matter.” On Monday, the Dickinson County Childcare Task Force presented the documentary at the Great Plains Theatre to display the importance of early childhood care and education. A Q&A and community discussion with Mitch Rucker, registered lobbyist for the Kansas Action for Children, followed the showing.
Courtney Dixon, member of the task force and administrative assistant at the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, said their group wanted to “bridge the gap” between childcare workers and those unaware of issues facing the childcare industry.
“We want to illustrate that childcare isn’t a daycare issue, isn’t a babysitter not showing up issue. It is crucial to building up future generations and making good people,” Dixon said. “We want functioning adults, so we want functioning children.”
“No Small Matter” is produced by Kindling Group and Siskel/Jacobs Productions and was released in 2020. The documentary explores the positive impact of early childhood quality care and education on children and society. By using science experiments, experts and personal stories, the documentary walks through how important care and education are to a child’s development and future. The documentary also shows the flip side of how a lack of either aspect affects a child negatively. On a grander scale, the documentary argues how much America invests into early childhood care impacts the future of America. Currently, the documentary argues, the investment is not enough.
“This documentary is specific to building a future. It’s very relevant to this day in age,” Dixon said. “It’s a fairly new documentary, so the information presented is very accurate and up to date, and it’s not boring.”
Around 10 people came to Great Plains Theatre to watch the documentary.
The community discussion with Mitch Rucker then followed the showing. For about 20 minutes, the audience and Rucker discussed various points and arguments the documentary presented and applied them to childcare in Dickinson County. Rucker also described some of his experiences and how the issue is being discussed in Topeka.
“It all comes down to, at the end of the day, priorities and money. We’re seeing fantastic early educators leave the field,” Rucker said. “Somebody I know ran a wonderful school in Topeka and had to close her doors… We have not created the conditions where even someone as driven, talented, educated and committed (as her) can make their business work.”
One of the major reasons why increasing state funding for childcare in Kansas is because of the “enormous” amount of federal money the state has received for childcare in recent years, Rucker said.
On the positive side, Rucker said there is now a tax credit that is in two proposed bills being considered on the state level. The credit is $3 million that would aid small businesses in helping their employees pay for or find childcare. Rucker said he believes one of the bills with the tax credit will be passed.
“I think we have a really solid foundation to show that what the system was needing was money, and that is a very unpopular thing to say in Topeka, like they say ‘here it is, always money.’ In this case, yes, money is the solution to the problem,” Rucker said. “Their wages are too low. They’re leaving the field. We need more money. That’s the problem.”
Rucker’s organization, Kansas Action for Children, is a nonprofit nonpartisan advocacy group in Topeka.
