Several employers across Dickinson County received a survey asking about their employee’s childcare needs and assessments. The Employer Childcare Survey is the second survey the Dickinson County Childcare Task Force’s has created to explore the needs of childcare in the county. While the survey is still open, the task force has finished analyzing its first round of participants. Performing the majority of the analysis was Courtney Dixon, member of the task force and administrative assistant for the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation.
“This is everyone’s problem. It’s not a parent’s problem. It’s not just an employee’s problem,” Dixon said. “We’re going to lose workforce. That’s going to affect your business, so let’s figure out a way that we can fix this for our centers and our families in the workforce.”
The survey was sent to human resource departments, CEOs and CFOs that are a part of the major businesses in Dickinson County, Dixon said. A total of nine employers filled out the survey. For the first round, the task force sent the survey to employers with at least 100 employees. An exception to the 100-employee rule was the inclusion of school districts in the county. Altogether, the answers that the nine employers offered represented around 1,300 employees.
Overall, the survey’s purpose was to learn about employers’ knowledge of the childcare challenges their employees face, how often childcare is discussed in the workplace and to start conversations about childcare within the companies. The survey also allowed the task force to see and share data that supports the idea that childcare is a general need across all the surveyed businesses and not just for certain fields.
Starting with some averages, Dixon said the average age of parents of the employer’s employees was between 31-40. The employee’s hourly rate was between $15-$20. About 25 percent of the 1,300 employees place their children in some form of childcare outside of family care. 15 to 20 percent of the average workforce is affected by unscheduled attendance issues. Dixon said the task force wants to explore further how much of that 15 to 20 percent are calling off from work due to their child.
One portion of the survey asked what employers have heard from their employees. The survey showed employees struggled the most with finding infant day childcare “by far,” Dixon said. Childcare affordability was also a common issue. Parents consider childcare to be good quality. For how often do employers speak with employees about childcare, most participants replied with ‘monthly.’ Others replied with ‘annual.’ Others said they did not think they have had conversations about it.
The survey also asked about companies’ family-friendly workplace policies. Most participating companies had such policies, but some were uncertain.
The task force’s first survey, the Childcare Needs Assessment Survey sent out to the general public, and the most recent employer survey have some similarities and differences, Dixon said. For similarities, concern for childcare availability was a commonality. Both surveys’ displayed there is low to no concern about the quality of childcare being too low. Demographically, the surveys had a parent’s average age to be between 31-40.
A discrepancy between the two surveys is the need to call off work due to a child, as the employer survey did not report such call-offs as much as the public survey.
“Either the employers were not equating (call-offs) to childcare or the workforce is making it work somehow. That’s good to an extent, but that’s putting a lot of stress on the workforce,” Dixon said. “It might be making it so that one parent is having to exit, and typically that’s the mother that’s having to exit the workforce to stay home with small children.”
Dixon said the taskforce met with all the participating employers after the survey had been analyzed to share the results. In the future, members of the taskforce will meet with the employers individually to discuss how to meet childcare needs.
“That’s kind of our next goal: Can we build a consensus between employers and between our taskforce and see if we can get some financial driving behind that, whatever that might look like for them,” she said.
The taskforce will next send the same survey out to employers that are part of companies with 25-50 employees to see what those companies are experiencing. The survey will also be sent out to the same participating employers in the future to gauge how childcare concerns in their companies have changed.
“Our goal is to use this as sort of a pulse check throughout the year and periodically to see where they are at, especially since we talk (to employers) about ‘are you talking about childcare in your workplace.’ It’s our hope that some of these things are going to spark those conversations between HR, hiring managers or somebody within a corporation and the workforce there,” Dixon said.
Dixon said the taskforce is hoping to have employers a part of companies that have employees work shifts to participate in the survey. The first round of the survey had very few shift-working employees represented, and having them represented will reveal other needs, Dixon said.
Once the second round of the survey has been submitted and analyzed, Dixon said the taskforce will allow for the public to look over the results.
To see the results of the general public survey, Dixon at adminasst@dkedc.com or email Tristen Cope, member of the task force, at tcope@ksu.edu.
