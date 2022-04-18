In January 2022, several organizations and groups created the Dickinson County Childcare Task Force and launched a survey to determine the county’s needs. While the task force has finished analyzing the Childcare Needs Assessment Survey, they are continuing to gather information with another survey to businesses and constantly compare the information of the assessment survey.
“Even though we have analyzed this data and are moving on, we are still using that information that we have to really move forward with any plans or even brainstorming sessions as we analyze how to solve childcare in Dickinson County,” said Tristen Cope, member of the task force and the Dickinson County Early Childhood Council.
The Childcare Needs Assessment Survey is a response to the Dickinson County Early Childhood Council’s belief there is a need for improved childcare in the county, said Cope. The task force, which was initiated by the Childhood Council, consists of members from Childcare Aware of Kansas, Central Kansas Mental Health, OCCK, Inc., Abilene Childcare Center and other organizations and individuals. Cope said the task force has been meeting regularly since January of this year.
The survey went out to several families, the general public, schools and other groups that are affected by childcare Jan. 3, Cope said. Overall, 194 participants turned in responses. The end date for turning in the survey was Jan. 31. Cope said the task force was happy with the total number of responses they received.
The survey was a majority of Q&A consisting of five categories of questions. The categories were, do you think Dickinson County needs more childcare slots, what type of care parents are looking for or have, the type of care parents need, what are families paying per week and what would parents consider paying per week if they had to change childcare providers.
As for the percentages of where the respondents were from, 47 percent responded from Abilene, 24 percent responded from Herington and 11 percent responded from Chapman. Small percentages of people from Solomon, Manhattan, Enterprise, Hope and Woodbine also responded. Cope said the survey was only sent out to people in Dickinson County, so the task force is unsure why an individual from Manhattan responded.
With the survey’s results, Cope said the task force has made some conclusions. For example, 181 respondents submitted they believe the county needs more childcare openings. With some describing their situations in a written section, another conclusion the task force reached was infant care is highly sought after.
“One of those was stated, ‘right now, I am driving over 30 minutes for childcare outside of the county.’ Another one ceded ‘I have to leave work early every day due to no after-school care in Herington,’” Cope said.
Moving forward, Cope said the task force is in the process of sending out a survey aimed to gain a better understanding of childcare from the perspective of the business sector. The survey is being sent to business leaders in the county for them to describe their employee’s needs for childcare and how those needs are affecting businesses. The business survey will be open until the end of April, Cope said.
“Anything that you do with one area is going to impact your entire dynamics of the childcare that we have,” Cope said.
Part of the complexity of determining what the childcare needs of a Kansan county are is that each county has different needs to fulfill, Cope said. Because of the unique needs in each county, counties have to brainstorm with their own solutions for their needs. For instance, the needs between Abilene and Marion, though they are only 50 minutes away, are vastly different, Cope said.
“That’s always the question, is how do you solve the crisis of childcare within a county. Something to keep in mind is we are not alone in this,” she said. “Childcare is a very hot topic in all 105 counties in the state of Kansas, and a lot of counties are doing things that could be looking different than what would work for Dickinson County.”
Cope said the task force is planning on releasing a more “friendly” version of the Childcare Needs Assessment Survey’s results to the public sometime between April and May. In the meantime, Cope said anyone wanting to know the results can email her at tcope@ksu.edu or Courtney Dixon, member of the task force and administrative assistant for the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, at adminasst@dkedc.com.
