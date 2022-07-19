At its summer training in Effingham, Illinois, the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship named Dickinson County CEO Facilitator Brandy Gray as a “Rookie of the Year” award recipient for first-year facilitators.
“I am completely honored and surprised to receive this award,” Dickinson County CEO Facilitator Brandy Gray said. “I truly enjoy being part of the students’ educational journeys; there is nothing better than seeing their light bulb moments or sense of pride when they achieve something they didn’t think was possible.”
While Gray was surprised to receive the award, Dickinson County CEO board members, mentors and investors recognize her outstanding work.
“This award is well-deserved,” said Kyle Becker Dickinson County CEO Board Chair. “Anyone that meets Brandy and watches her with the students will see her passion for education and entrepreneurship. We are thrilled to have her as our facilitator and look forward to watching the program grow.”
During the training, Gray had the opportunity to learn more about the program and network with CEO facilitators from across the United States.
According to the Midwest Institute, the CEO program is the standard for entrepreneurship education in the United States and the program is much more than a textbook course. Rather, students are immersed in real life learning experiences with the opportunity to take risks, manage the results, and learn from the outcomes. Dickinson County CEO will begin its third class in August.
“Here’s to another great year of CEO – I hope it’s as great as my first,” Gray said.
For more information about Dickinson County CEO, or to become an investor, please visit www.DickinsonCountyCEO.com.
