For their final events, the seven high school students a part of the Dickinson County CEO program presented their businesses and products in two Trade Shows. The shows occurred in Abilene May 2 and in Hope April 25. The group built their businesses and products during the course of the 2022-2023 school year, and some intend to continue them moving forward.
“It’s been a great group of kids. They’ve done a good job with the program and the community has been super supportive of them. They’ve helped them on the way through business visits, mentorships, following up, reaching out and attending the Trade Shows,” said Program Facilitator Brandy Gray.
The students in the program were Abilene junior Evelynn Ediger, Hope senior Sydney Friedli, Abilene senior Coria Jahn, Abilene junior Esteban Plunkett, Herrington senior Ridley Swader, Solomon senior Andrew Verdejo and Abilene junior Grant Waite.
Ediger decided she wanted to organize and plan events, so her business became Adorned Events. Her display and business won Best of Show in the Abilene Trade Show.
Swader created the business Curb Appeal Pressure Wash, a business aimed to pressure wash residential or commercial buildings and structures. Curb Appeal Pressure Wash won the Best of Show in the Hope Trade Show.
Friedli created a customized calligraphy business called Lavish Lilac Lettering. She sold custom welcome signs at the Trade Shows. Gray said Friedli performed the enveloping services for the invitations for the new 2022-2023 CEO Students.
Jahn’s business is called Rad Resins which sold resin products, focusing on key chains, bookmarks and coasters with options for customizable products.
For his business, Plunkett decided to find and resell name-brand clothing. His business’ name was ABK Threds.
Verdejo’s business is called Ace’s Prototypes, a custom 3D printing service. His Trade Show display involved him selling printed trinkets and demonstrating the process of 3D printing.
Waite decided to use his basketball experience for his business The Cowboy Way, basketball camps and lessons designed for individuals and small groups.
Gray said the Abilene and Hope community supported the Trade Shows well and was “thrilled” with the attendance numbers.
With the 2021-2022 school year finished, so is the school year’s CEO program after some final meetings and welcoming the class of CEO 2022-2023. The students are free to proceed with their business as they wish. Each student has their own idea for moving forward, Gray said. Some are looking to continue their businesses. Waite will be holding basketball lessons throughout the summer. Swader will also continue Curb Appeal Pressure Wash this summer and will potentially continue the business through college, Gray said.
“From the bottom of my heart, I am so appreciative of the support I have received from CEO program. For the past year, I have been surrounded by men and women who want nothing more than to see me succeed, and I’m so grateful,” said Ediger to the program’s staff.
“CEO is hands down the best educational opportunity I’ve ever been given. All the support you get from your class, your mentor and the community will mold you into the business professional you long to be,” said Swader to the program’s staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.