The 2022 To The Stars Kansas Business Awards awarded six Abilene businesses and other businesses in Dickinson County with various business awards. The awards are hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce, and took place Oct. 20.
For merit awards, Abilene Machine won for Agribusiness. Abilene’s Victorian Inn Bed and Breakfast won for Retail/Service. Wilkens Acres also won for Retail/Service.
“We’re probably going into our seventh month of being open,” said Tina Wilkens, co-owner of Wilkens Acres. “To receive an award like this very unexpected. We’re still trying to get our name out there, so it’s nice that it made it as far as the department of commerce.”
For north central regional winners, Russell Stover Chocolates for non-traditional talent pools. Rawhide Portable Corral won for manufacturing/distribution. John McDonald, co-owner of Rawhide Portable Corral, said this is the first state award the business has ever received.
“It’s nice to get some validation for what I’ve done. I went from a two-door garage to an actual manufacturing plant like I own now… I was probably most impressed with the fact that Rawhide was in a category where some of the winners were Aerospace and stuff like that,” McDonald said.
Russell Stover also was the state winner for non-traditional talent pools.
For other business in Dickinson County, Discs Unlimited in Herington won a Cool Things Made in Kansas Merit Award. 4:10 Irish Den in Chapman won a Healthcare/Non-profit Merit Award.
Great Plains Manufacturing, based in Salina and owners of Land Pride in Abilene, won an Agribusiness Merit Award. Mid Kansas Cooperative, which is based in Moundridge, Kansas, and has a location in Abilene, won an Agribusiness Merit Award. OCCK, Inc., which is based in Salina and offers services in Abilene, won a non-Traditional Talent Pools Merit Award.
“It was awesome to see so many businesses from Dickinson County that have shown innovation and, perseverance and ability to not only survive locally, but get recognition state-wide for what they are doing in our county,” said Kent Campbell, executive director for Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, who attended the business awards.
