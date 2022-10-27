The 2022 To The Stars Kansas Business Awards awarded six Abilene businesses and other businesses in Dickinson County with various business awards. The awards are hosted by the Kansas Department of Commerce, and took place Oct. 20.

For merit awards, Abilene Machine won for Agribusiness. Abilene’s Victorian Inn Bed and Breakfast won for Retail/Service. Wilkens Acres also won for Retail/Service.

 

