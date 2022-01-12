During the Dickinson County commissioner regular meeting Jan. 6, the commissioners passed the 2022 county fee schedule. This year’s schedule includes mostly raises with some decreases in the prices of the county’s services.
For open records requests from the County Clerk’s Office, the cost per hour for research time for each request rose from $10 to $30. Genealogy requests rose from $10 to $30. Pages still cost $.50 cents.
For the register of deeds, genealogy research requests rose from $20 to $30.
For emergency communications, copies of audio recordings, either on a CD or flash drive, stayed at $30 per incident, but the cost of a CD or flash drive rose from $15 to $25.
Transfer station gate fees also changed. Vehicles with car tires, tires up to P/235, rose from $2 to $3 for each tire. Vehicles with truck tires, tires 16 inches to 11 x 24.5, rose from $7 to $8 for each tire. Tractor, motor grader and other large tires stayed the same price of $15.
For the Noxious Weed Department, the chemical list and its prices changed. For price changes, 2,4-D Amine decreased from $9.70 per gallon to $9 per gallon. Tordon 22K decreased from $38.49 to $36 per gallon. Milestone decreased from $66.25 to $64 per quart. Escort XP decreased from $2.24 to $2 per ounce. Pasturegard HL decreased from $89.79 to $80 per gallon. Vessel decreased from $24.95 to $24 per gallon. Premier 90 decreased from $22.16 to $20 per gallon. Buccaneer Plus decreased from $14.47 to $12 per gallon. Remedy Ultra rose from 47.99 to $48 per gallon. Plateau decreased from $100.49 to $80 per gallon.
For new chemicals, 2,4-D LV Ester is $12.50 per gallon. Dicamba (Banvel, etc.) is $34 per gallon. Imitator Plus is $15 per gallon. Vanquish is $44 per gallon.
The removed chemicals were 2,4-D LV 4 lb., Ranger Pro and Detonte.
For health services, nursing assessments decreased from $25 to $15. Pediculosis also decreased from $25 to $15.
Since the county delegated its child care licensing to the state of Kansas, the county’s prices were removed from the fee schedule.
For emergency services, the mileage charge increased from $15 to $18. Non-covered mileage rose from $15 to $18. Level 1 advanced life support non-emergency costs rose from $650 to $700. Level 1 advanced life support emergency costs rose from $725 to $800. Basic life support non-emergency costs stayed at $550. Basic life support emergency rose from $630 to $650. Level 2 advanced life support costs increased from $850 to $1,000. Specialty care transport rose from $950 to $1,100. Hospice stayed at $300. The stand-by costs rose from $30 to $35 per 30 minutes. Continuing education/CPR stayed at $30. Out-of-county resident transportation increased from $75 to $100 per person. Triage no-transport rose from $50 to $75 per person.
Treatment no-transport gained a new price point in 2022. There are two levels to no-transport, level one and level two. Level one is the same cost at $125 per person. Level two, for more severe treatments, costs $475 per person.
For the Road and Bridge Department, residential highway or construction use permits rose from $75 to $85. Commercial highway or construction use permits increased from $200 to $250. Highway moving permits rose from $150 to $200.
