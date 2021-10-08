According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, one Dickinson County person died this week of COVID-19, pushing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 60. The KDHE’s website lists Dickinson County as having lost 28 women and 32 men to the virus in total.
In total, the KDHE lists Dickinson County as having had 2,707 cases of the virus since the pandemic arrived here in spring of 2020.
This is up 86 from this time last week.
The county has seen 78 known cases of the delta variant, four known cases of the alpha variant and one known case of the gamma variant since the start of the pandemic.
The county’s vaccination rate has inched up slightly since this time last week.
Dickinson County has gone up from 542 per 1,000 to 546.5 per 1,000 residents older than the age of 12 having had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes out to about 8,610 Dickinson County residents who are at least partially protected against the virus.
A total of 498.5 people per 1,000 Dickinson County residents older than the age of 12 have received both doses of the vaccine.
