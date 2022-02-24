The 11th Annual Phone-a-thon for the Dickinson County 4-H Foundation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3. 4-H members will be making phone calls to connect with 4-H alumni and friends on these dates between 6 and 8 p.m. from K-State Research and Extension – Chisholm Trail District, Abilene Office.
The mission of the Dickinson County 4-H Foundation is to promote and secure funding for county 4-H youth programs and manage 4-H youth scholarships. Funds raised through the Phone-a-thon directly benefit Dickinson County 4-Hers through club meeting support, camp scholarships, community service grants, and travel grants to state and national events.
For more information please contact Jill Martinson, Chisholm Trail District 4-H Youth Development Agent, at K-State Research and Extension – Chisholm Trail District, Dickinson County (785) 263-2001.
