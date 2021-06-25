McCready, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office K-9, received a ballistic vest June 14 donated by Brady’s K-9 Fund, which is ran by Brady Snakovsky, a 10-year-old boy from Strongsville, Ohio.
The ballistic vest donated is a Line of Defence Streetfighter vest valued at $1,500, which provides K-9 McCready with ballistic and edged weapon protection of his vital organs.
When Brady learned that police canines were not issued bulletproof vests, he made it his mission to ensure they were protected while serving their communities.
To date Brady’s K-9 Fund has donated over 383 vests to law enforcement canines nationwide.
Leonard Morgan and Shirley Miller of Allentown, Pa., graciously donated the money raised for K-9 McCready’s vest.
K-9 McCready is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois that was purchased in January 2021 from Johnson’s K-9 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
K-9 McCready is trained and certified in narcotics detection and patrol work. This vest will keep him protected for years to come.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 McCready appreciate Brady’s K-9 Fund and the private donors who donated money to purchase K-9 McCready’s vest.
