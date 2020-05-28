When Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ending her Phase 2 re-opening order Tuesday night she left that responsibility in the hands of individual health departments.
Dickinson County Health Department Director John Hultgren said the county is still operating on the Plan for Re-Opening Version 2.0 Modified.
“We are currently reviewing the complete plan,” he said.
Notification will be given if changes are made.
Most of that plan was printed in the May 20 Reflector-Chronicle.
Here are some highlights.
Mass gatherings are limited to 15 people or less.
Restaurants are open to in-house dining but should adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Social distancing is recommended at all times.
Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, flower shops and massage parlors may provide services by appointment. Both service provider and customer must wear masks
Certain businesses must keep a record of all customers.
Religious services should adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Bowling alleys, arcades, trampoline parks, theaters, museums and bowling allies will be allowed to open.
Community events must adhere to mass gathering guidelines and social distancing.
Dickinson County is allowing for cruise nights, events and vehicle shows with social distancing.
Parks and public places are open with social distancing.
Retail businesses should screen employees for fevers and illnesses and wearing masks is recommended at all times.
Self-serve beverages are allowed.
Bars and swimming public swimming pools are still not allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.