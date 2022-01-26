For anyone who has ever thought about running for public office now may be the time to do so.
Several elected offices are up for grabs in 2022 at the county level and in three area cities. The offices include Dickinson County Commission District No. 1, unexpired terms for the county clerk and register of deeds, all township clerks, precinct committeemen and women and city leadership positions in Chapman, Herington and Woodbine.
Two Republican candidates already have filed for the same county commission seat, according to Dickinson County Clerk Jeanne Livingston.
Republican Ralph DeZago of Herington filed Tuesday, Jan. 18 for the open District 1 commission position currently held by Ron Roller of Woodbine; and on Thursday, Jan. 20, Roller – also a Republican -- filed to retain his seat. The commission position is a four-year term.
Several other Dickinson County offices also are up for election, including all township clerk positions -- which are four-year-terms -- and unexpired terms for the county clerk and register of deeds. The unexpired terms for clerk and register of deeds end in 2024.
Currently, Jeanne Livingston is serving as county clerk. She took office Dec. 1, 2021, following the retirement of former clerk Barb Jones. Rose Johns will serve as register of deeds starting Feb. 1 after Register of Deeds Martha “Marty” Holt retires on Jan. 31. Both were appointed by Republican party precinct committee people.
Also, up for election are all precinct committeemen and women. They will be elected during the Aug. 2 primary.
The filing deadline for all offices is at noon on June 1. Also, June 1 is the last day for voters to change party affiliation before the primary.
Voter registration
Dickinson County voters planning to cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election need to be sure they are registered to vote by the close of business on July 12.
Voter registration forms are available in the county clerk’s office or they can be found on the Dickinson County website at dkcoks.gov. On the County Clerk/Elections page, click on “Voter Registration” in the blue box. The form can be printed, filled out and brought in or mailed to the clerk’s office in Abilene.
Registrations can be mailed as long as they are postmarked on or before July 12.
Voters may also register at the Abilene and Herington city offices or the Dickinson County Health Department.
To register, one must be a United States citizen, a Kansas resident and be at least 18 years of age.
Anyone with questions or needing more information should contact the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
Filing for office
People seeking a county office have two options to file: First, they may file by paying the local and state filing fee; or second, they may file by petition and pay the state filing fee.
The state filing fee of $50 is in addition to the local filing fee or a petition. Specific information is available by contacting the county clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
Candidates who file by paying the fee are charged 1 percent of the position’s annual salary. Those who file by petition are required to obtain a specific number of signatures of verified registered voters belonging to the same party as the candidate.
Following is the fee and/or petition breakdown for candidates filing for Dickinson County offices.
Commission District 1: Filing by petition 76 signatures (Republican) 19 signatures (Democrat), plus $50 state fee; OR Filing by fee -- $167.11 local fee plus $50 state fee = $217.11.
County Clerk: Filing by petition -- 245 signatures (Republican), 57 (Democrat), plus $50 state fee; OR Filing by fee -- $577.04 local fee plus $50 state fee = $627.04.
Register of Deeds: Filing by petition 245 signatures (Republican), 57 (Democrat), plus $50 state fee; OR Filing by fee -- $564.71 local fee plus $50 state fee = $614.71.
City, other open positions
Several positions are open in the cities of Chapman, Herington and Woodbine, including:
* Chapman: Mayor and two city council members
* Herington: One city commission member
* Woodbine: Mayor and one city council member
Following is filing fee information OR signatures needed on petitions for the city offices:
Chapman: $20 filing fee or 5 names on a petition
Herington: $20 filing fee or 77 names (5 percent of 1,544 qualified, registered electors)
Woodbine: $20 filing fee or 12 names (10 percent of 127 qualified, registered electors).
All Township clerks: $1 filing fee.
Precinct committee men or women: No filing fee.
Important dates for primary
April 1: Primary voters may begin to apply for advance ballots for primary.
June 1: Candidate filing deadline at noon.
July 12: Last day to register to vote for primary.
July 13: Advance voting for the primary election begins for in-person voting at the courthouse and by mail out advance ballots.
July 26: Deadline for advance ballot applications to be returned to the county clerk’s office.
Aug. 1: Advance voting ends.
Aug. 2: Primary election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the polls.
Advance voting
Advance voting begins July 13, the day following the close of voter registration.
Advance voting allows registered voters the opportunity to cast their ballots by mail or in person before Election Day.
For those who want to advance vote in person they can do so at the clerk’s office. For those who want to vote by mail, it’s a two-step process. First, registered voters must request a ballot; then once the request is filled out, signed and returned to the clerk’s office, the ballot will be mailed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.