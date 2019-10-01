Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.