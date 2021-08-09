More than 100 Dickinson County residents gathered Thursday, July 29 to celebrate philanthropy and reflect on the year 2020 during the Community Foundation of Dickinson County annual meeting.
The Elk’s Lodge was transformed as curtains were hung, lanterns were assembled, flowers were placed on tables, the music of Quarteto Muscia Bella played softly in the background and a delicious meal was served.
“Looking back at 2020 has its drawbacks,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Weese. “Really, who wants to recap that year; however, the Community Foundation has a great story to tell, and we told it at our annual meeting.”
The Community Foundation received over a million dollars in gifts and donations during 2020 and disbursed $1.2 million in grants and scholarships, including emergency COVID-19 funding to area nonprofits that were affected directly in supporting children and families during the pandemic.
“After having to cancel last year’s meeting, I was very pleased that we had the opportunity to celebrate all that the Foundation accomplished during 2020 while dealing with a global pandemic. Because of our citizens’ generosity, the Foundation can assist nonprofit organizations as we do. I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who attended the meeting and to those that made 2020 successful,” said Board President Richard Carlson.
In addition to reviewing the financials of the Community Foundation, Carlson thanked outgoing board members whose terms ended in 2020: Bruce Taylor, Dennis Weishaar, Marcia Williamson and Mark Wilson; and welcomed new board members Anita Miller, Randy Gassman and Doug Lindahl.
“I’m glad we had the opportunity to thank them publicly, even if a year later,” said Carlson.
In addition to recapping the financials of 2020, the Foundation also presented two awards.
The Quiet Hero/Nonprofit of the Year Award was presented to Sister Loretta Jasper – Neighbor to Neighbor, Abilene. Last year, Neighbor to Neighbor rallied board members and volunteers to serve over 50,000 meals to families due to the strain of COVID-19.
“We were thrilled to present this award to Sister Loretta; she is so deserving,” said Weese.
The next award presented was Volunteer of the Year. Rod Riffel was nominated for all he does for Dickinson County. During 2020 Rod organized car shows throughout the county to help with food drives. Though people were 6 feet apart and masked, they could wander outside to look at these fantastic vehicles. The shows were not for enjoyment only. The purpose was to raise awareness of food inequity to those less fortunate and bring food items to share to increase the food supply at area food pantries.
To conclude the evening, $2,000 was awarded to area nonprofits randomly selected by four of the evening’s guests. Dennis Vasholtz chose Camp Tomah Shinga, which received $500; Fay Johnson picked Neighbor to Neighbor-Abilene, which received $500; and Greg Wilson and Dennis Biggs both selected St. Andrew’s School to receive $1000.
“It is always nice to finish the evening by disbursing grants to worthy nonprofits,” said Weese.
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is your placed-based giving nonprofit, which makes your charitable giving easy, flexible, and effective. To find out more, click www.communityfoundation.us, call 785.263.1863, or visit 418 NW 3rd Street, Abilene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.