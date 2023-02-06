Despite paying higher prices for gasoline and groceries, the overall economy is not in bad shape. That was the message delivered in a two-hour update on the Kansas economy presented by Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University.

Hosted by the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, the Community Outlook Event included a local update by Kent Campbell, DKEDC director, a presentation by Jonathan Norris, research economist at the CEDBR, and a panel discussion with Janelle Dockendorf, county administrator; Ron Marsh, city manager; and Kyle Campbell, president and chief executive officer at Astra Bank.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.