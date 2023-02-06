Despite paying higher prices for gasoline and groceries, the overall economy is not in bad shape. That was the message delivered in a two-hour update on the Kansas economy presented by Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University.
Hosted by the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, the Community Outlook Event included a local update by Kent Campbell, DKEDC director, a presentation by Jonathan Norris, research economist at the CEDBR, and a panel discussion with Janelle Dockendorf, county administrator; Ron Marsh, city manager; and Kyle Campbell, president and chief executive officer at Astra Bank.
“Last year, we had a lot of curmudgeons in the economy,” Hill said. “We had a lot of people saying the economy can't be that great, but it was because of the fundamental drivers. That's actually what’s driving it again.”
One of the fundamental drivers is the employment rate. Economists place full employment at varying rates between 3% and 5%. The current unemployment in the country is 3.5%, in Kansas it is 2.9% and in Dickinson County it is at 2.6%.
“If we're going to stay close to full employment, even if we have a downturn, that's going to still drive this economy going forward,” Hill said. “Plus, our industry is improving, that's actually going to help keep the economy moving forward, just not nearly as fast as it's done the last two years.”
He said he knows from a household perspective it’s difficult to see the optimism the economists do. People tend to live in the moment, and inflation has taken a bite out of savings and a larger chunk out of paychecks. But he is optimistic that the inflation rate will slow down throughout the year and wages will continue to go up.
“On the aggregate, although it felt poorly and with all the negative news, I think we're going to end this year right where we were before on the household side,” he said. “It’s not going to be as bad as it appears to be.”
In Dickinson County, Campbell said wages are up around $5,500 a year from 2016.
“Which is significant when you compare it across the rest of the state,” he said.
Negative news also plays a role in the way people spend. Hill said he monitors the Uncertainty Index, which aggregates all negative comments on the economy being put out by various media outlets.
“The news are reporting some data that probably were miscalculated so, uncertainty kept going up,” he said. “We had a lot of negative news out there, which made consumers very negative. There's one thing we see when negative news goes up. We see retail therapy.”
Retailers have also learned how to benefit from the negative news. Following people purchase habits, they will strategically place certain items for sale.
“We buy all these things because we're not feeling well,” he said. “It's hard to really understand the day-to-day activity versus where you're going to end up at the end of the year. And I think we're doing a lot better it’s just the news has worn us out the last several years.”
