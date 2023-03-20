A last-minute change of venue from outside to the Chapman Middle School saved the town’s first Irish Fest Saturday, March 18.
Throughout the week leading up to the event, organizers watched the forecast call for below freezing temperatures and hoped to see it change, as often happens in Kansas.
“It wasn’t supposed to rain so we’re going to stick it out,” said Raygen Battishill, one of the event planners. “We had put all our eggs in the basket of being outside and then people started dropping out and the temperatures didn’t come up.”
An emergency call to Chapman Middle School superintendent paid off when they were given permission to use the middle school. With less than 24 hours to move the event indoors, Battishill said she stayed up late the previous night to chart out where all of the 25-plus vendors would set up, something organizer Erin Hamilton had already mapped out for outdoors.
When Hamilton and Battishill do their after-action report, they will make note that in future years to ensure there is a contingency plan for inclement weather, they said.
“We have learned a lot,” said organizer Erin Hamilton. “But it was definitely necessary. The community needed something like this and the vendors have enjoyed it.”
Chapman Mayor Howard Battishill agreed the event was a benefit for the community and would like to see it continue.
“I think it’s good,” he said. “Keeping the Irish Spirit going and getting people out here. It’ll be profitable for the city.”
The doors were supposed to open at 10 a.m. but by 9:30 a crowd had already gathered and through the morning and early afternoon hundreds of people had made their way through.
Eileen Webster was there with her five-year-old daughter Kinsley Webster who looked over a display of St. Patrick’s Day themed wreaths made by Aimee Sharp of Wann’s Wreaths in Concordia, before settling on the one she liked most.
Eileen said, while she was sad the weather was too cold to go with the original plan to have the event outside, she was glad it wasn’t canceled.
Sharp has been a vendor at the Chapman Labor Day celebrations in the past, so she wasn’t hesitant to be a vendor at the Irish Fest, even though it was the first year for it and she didn’t know what kind of response there would be.
“Chapman’s a fun place,” she said. “It’s been packed all day. The community is definitely out everywhere.”
In the gymnasium children played games, jumped around in a bounce house and tried their luck climbing an inflatable rock wall.
Elizabeth Gaston, 12, was one of several children who successfully climbed to the top.
“My cousin challenged me for like five seconds if I could go up there,” she said. “He gave me five bucks to do it.”
What her cousin may not have known was that Elizabeth knew she could do it because she had climbed to the top at other events. She said it’s not too hard if people remember that it’s safe.
“You’re not gonna fall — you can’t because there’s that line,” she said referring to the tether.
In the afternoon, people braved below 30-degree temperatures with wind chill indices that dipped into the teens at times, to watch the Irish Fest parade.
Raygen Battishill and Hamilton said they were pleased with the turnout and look forward to the Irish Fest becoming an annual event to celebrate Chapman’s Irish heritage.
