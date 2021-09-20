On Saturday, riders came out in waves of smiles and smoke to help support the annual Derrik’s Ride and their recipient for 2021, Damian Lininger.
The ride took bikers from Old Abilene Town to The Aid Station in Chapman to Rosebuds in Junction City to Council Grove Lake to The Spot in Herington and then finally back home to Old Abilene Town for the auction.
“Today’s (Saturday’s) ride feels good,” Murphy remarked for a plate of food. “Weather was great. We had two minor accidents but nothing really major.”
“The spirit of it was excellent,” participant Tommy Barrett said after the ride. “All the vendors did an excellent job for how much crowds they had to deal with in a matter of minutes. They get bombarded and those waitresses did a wonderful job. I’m very proud of every place we stopped and I think this is a good deal here. I don’t want to ever see it leave and I’m glad it starts here in Abilene and it ends here in Abilene.”
The ride got its start 19 years ago in 2003 when Tori Murphy and her community put on a yearly poker run, bike show, auction, raffles and more to help raise money for someone in need.
The tradition started in honor of her son Derrik Ray who passed away in 2002 at six-years-old due to cancer.
Derrik loved everything to do with motorcycles and would look up at the sky to see if he could see God’s tracks.
“He truly thought God rode a Harley Davidson,” Murphy said. “Everytime you see those airplanes that stream through the sky, those are God’s Harley tracks.”
For the first eight years of Derrik’s Ride, Murphy raised money for childhood cancer research, but later on decided to raise money for specific people.
“We wanted to help families, local families with a kid with cancer,” Murphy said.
“We figured that we’ve raised over $150,000 over the years and donated it to kids,” Murphy added. “It’s our way of paying it forward to people and our only requirement of the recipient is that they do pay it forward in some way.”
Murphy learns of the ride’s recipients through many ways from word-of-mouth to online posts about the child.
“We just kind of get our name out there and ask, you know, tell people to keep an eye out and it always works out,” Murphy said.
“With Damian (Lininger) this year, I actually saw a post where somebody did a benefit for him down in Herrington and he lives in Hope,” Murphy added.
Lininger suffers from stage four lung cancer and this year’s poker run raised money to help support him and his family.
Murphy remembers all the times she could act like Santa Claus and help people through the scariest time of their life.
“You just get overwhelmed with emotion to be able to do that,” Murphy said. “To see the look on the families’ face when you know they’re trying to pay bills and you’re able to just hand them over thousands of dollars and take the weight off of them.”
Murphy knows that moment wouldn’t be possible without the help of all the bikers, business, and locals who donate and come out every year.
“I tell people all the time that the best thing in my life was that my kid got cancer and they think I’m crazy,” Murphy added. “But it changes your mindset. It changes your outlook on life a lot and you see people for who they are. Bikers might not be the classiest group of people, but they surely have a lot of class. So they’re always there to help no matter what.”
