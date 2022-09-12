This Saturday, Tori Murphy will host the 20th annual Derrik’s Ride Poker Run in honor of her son who died of cancer. The event starts and ends at Old Abilene Town.
Derrik’s Ride is a charitable event for cancer research for children started by Tori Murphy in 2003 when her son passed away from cancer at age 6. Ever since it has become a family legacy and tradition that has garnered a lot of attention outside of Abilene as well as in other states besides Kansas.
Derrik’s Ride is a poker run for bikers to ride in remembrance of Derrik and to help raise money for other struggling families with children who have cancer.
“We started the Derrik’s Ride Poker Run in 2003 because he loved motorcycles, we wanted to do something to honor him, and pay it forward to his memory,” Murphy said.
Derrik’s Ride does more than just honor his memory, it helps other sick children who are in need.
“We started this also to donate money to cancer research because we wanted all kids in need to benefit from the event. There is little money that goes towards cancer research for kids out of all the money donated towards finding a cure for cancer,” she said.
It isn’t all just her putting on the event as she has plenty of help from others but most prominently her family, as her three other children and her husband help her run the whole show.
People who want to take part can gather the morning of Sept. 17 at Old Abilene Town. Registration starts at 10 a.m. until noon at $15 per hand or $25 for two hands.
“We keep a small total of the money so we can fund next year’s event, but 95 to 99% of the profit goes to the family of the child we are trying to help,” said Murphy.
This year, those involved are collecting money to help young Hayden Ballou, a 12-year-old boy from Solomon who has been diagnosed with Leukemia. They have other activities such as the Beer Olympics that starts at 5 p.m. the same day as the poker run. It’s $20 for a four-person team. The event will also include an old-time photo stand, raffles, an auction and a taco bar. Any member of the public is welcome to stop by and honor the memory of a child whose family remembers him as full of life, a prankster, all around stand-up kid while helping other families so they don’t have to suffer the same tragedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.