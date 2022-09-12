This Saturday, Tori Murphy will host the 20th annual Derrik’s Ride Poker Run in honor of her son who died of cancer. The event starts and ends at Old Abilene Town.

Derrik’s Ride is a charitable event for cancer research for children started by Tori Murphy in 2003 when her son passed away from cancer at age 6. Ever since it has become a family legacy and tradition that has garnered a lot of attention outside of Abilene as well as in other states besides Kansas.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.