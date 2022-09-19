When Tori Murphy’s son, Derrik Ray, died of cancer 20 years ago, she and her family decided to take action.
They founded Derrik’s Ride, an annual poker run which raises funds for local children with cancer. This year, the recipient of the ride’s fundraising efforts was Solomon boy Hayden Ballou, who is currently suffering from leukemia.
Ballou was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and later cleared of the disease. However, his cancer returned last year according to Kobi Anderson. Ballou, who received funds from Derrik’s Ride in 2016, will receive funds again this year, she said.
Anderson, who is Derrik’s sister and who was 13 at the time of his death, has been helping her family hold Derrik’s Ride for as long as it has been raising money to help children with cancer.
Anderson said the ride, which took place Saturday at Old Abilene Town, had gone well.
She wasn’t sure exactly how many participants the ride had and how much money it would be able to raise.
“We’ve raised anywhere from $5,000 to I think $13,000, so we really don’t have a clue,” she said.
However, she hoped the ride would raise between $15,000 to $20,000.
“I would love to raise $20,000,” Anderson said. “It would be the biggest year ever. But I would love to hit $15,000 realistically. That’s my goal for the day.”
She said it meant a lot to her to have people show up to help out in her little brother’s memory.
“It’s kind of surreal to me,” Anderson said. “To put things in perspective, I was 13 when my little brother died. So I’m an adult now with my own kids here and the youngest one selling t-shirts at the t-shirt booth is my daughter.”
Anderson said the fact that the ride now has “third generation help” and is still going strong is a great sign.
Though the event is rooted in tragedy and in helping other families overcome cancer, it has morphed into something more joyful.
“Our friends now that come together — everybody loves it as much as we love it,” she said. “Most of us call it Christmas Eve the day before the ride because of the excitement that you get to help out that many people. It’s so exhilarating and it’s so fun.”
Anderson said the people who take part in the ride don’t do so because they want to be thanked for their efforts but because they want to help as many local children as possible and to help the community in the same way the community helped them during Derrik’s illness.
Anderson and her family want to be part of the solution.
“We give because we were given to,” she said. “If you can help, you should. You’re either part of the problem or you’re part of the solution. So it’s just really cool. It’s just kind of awe-inspiring, you’re awe-struck about how much it actually does raise.”
Because she was a young teen when her brother died, it also sometimes strikes Anderson just how long her family has been working to make a difference in the lives of children with cancer and just how much money the ride has raised for local families over the years.
“I think we’re pushing $150,000 we’ve given away to childhood cancer research and to people here in Abilene (and the surrounding area),” she said. “So yeah. It’s just cool.”
Anderson said those involved in the ride try to find children who are currently in treatment for cancer, because that’s when help is most often needed. After seeing Derrik in treatment for his leukemia for about three and a half years, Anderson said families often see bills pile up at this time.
“We don’t ever tell anybody that they have to use the money for anything,” she said. “They can use it for whatever they want. They money is there to just be a little bit of breathing room and be a little bit of a weight off their shoulders, to know that you might have to pay your electric bill and that’s fine. Because we know that when you’re in cancer treatment, somebody has to be in the hospital with your kid but your electric bill still has to be paid. You still have to pay your rent, you still have to pay your mortgage, you have to pay your water. We don’t care if that’s what this money is going to.”
The family will begin planning for next year’s ride shortly after this year’s ride concludes, before they have even chosen a child beneficiary to receive the funds. A child will be chosen to receive the funds sometime in spring.
There is a lot going on behind the scenes with the ride — a lot of planning and moving parts.
But the people who put the ride on make it work because they believe in their cause.
“It’s a well-oiled machine,” Anderson said. “We all know our jobs. We all know what we do.”
Anderson said she and her family and friends appreciate the support from community members, many of whom show up faithfully year after year for the last two decades.
“People — they thank us all the time,” she said. “‘Thanks for doing this ride.’ You can’t hold a poker run without people coming. So to us, this would just be a barbecue without people. It would be a hangout for our families.”
“Derrik gave the ride the name, we gave it the life,” Anderson said quoting her mother, Tori Murphy.
In the unlikely event that they can’t find a child with cancer in the community to help, the funds will be donated to related causes.
In the past, Derrik’s Ride has put money into scholarships, childhood cancer research and to benefit survivors of childhood cancer.
“The worst problem is that we’ve always been able to find a kid (with cancer),” Anderson said. “I would love nothing more than to not have somebody to give the money to … I hope someday we don’t have anybody to give money to — that would be a great problem to have. So that’s the goal, I guess. We just keep raising money, do what we can do and hope that eventually they’ll cure cancer so we don’t have to.”
Until a cure for childhood cancer is discovered, community members remain happy to help out.
Kevin Smith has come to the ride about three times.
“I think it’s a lot of fun to get out with your people with likeminded interests and really a good, solid charity,” he said. “They find a community person that’s in need and I feel like that’s important. It’s not just a foundation. So that’s why we like to try to take part in this and donate when we can. And you know, it’s just a great time of the year to see the country also. They do a nice job putting it together. I just appreciate the community putting up with all the noise-makers. I hope they enjoy it.”
