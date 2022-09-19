When Tori Murphy’s son, Derrik Ray, died of cancer 20 years ago, she and her family decided to take action.

They founded Derrik’s Ride, an annual poker run which raises funds for local children with cancer. This year, the recipient of the ride’s fundraising efforts was Solomon boy Hayden Ballou, who is currently suffering from leukemia.

 

