The Vocational Education building remodel is progressing according to a report by USD 453 Superintendent of Schools Greg Brown.
Brown’s remarks came during the June meeting of the school board Monday evening in Abilene. Brown noted the demolition phase of the project is complete and masonry work on the walls that will remain inside the structure has begun.
Workers for Riley Construction Company have notched out holes in the floor for plumbing in the new kitchen area, according to Brown.
“We are looking into options for the paint booths and for the greenhouse,” Brown said. “The new windows on the north wall facing the high school have been installed and really make a difference in its appearance.”
Building Trades House sale
The board also heard from Brown about prospects for the sale of the Building Trades house located at the VoAg building. He said that he has heard from three potential buyers about the upcoming sale for the house.
The Board of Education will now consider bids for the sale of the house, which was built by the Building Trades class over the past two school years.
Brown told the board that he has met with several local realtors over the last couple of weeks to give best estimates and comments about the house.
The house is a three-bedroom, two-bath house with an open concept living room and kitchen space. It has 1456 square feet of living space. Brown said the district has approximately $73,00 in materials into the construction of the house.
The board was asked to establish a minimum bid in reserve of $69,000 with the buyer knowing they would be responsible for paying approximately $700 in sales tax.
The board also heard the house flooring will not be completed and it does not include HVAC or plumbing hook ups.
Brown said the buyer would need to have the house moved off the school property on or before Oct. 1.
During the board discussion, board members discussed the possibility of looking at alternative locations of building the next house, including the possibility of building it on-site for a potential sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.