Democratic Secretary of State candidate Jeanna Repass visited Chapman Wednesday night where she addressed the Democratic Party of Dickinson County.
She introduced herself and answered a few questions from those present at the meeting.
“The thing I want people to take away from this is voter security is and voter suppression are not the same thing,” Repass said. “I want every eligible, legal Kansan to be able to vote and to know that their vote is secure. That’s the number one thing I want them to know.”
If elected, she said she hopes to make it easier for people who have the right to vote in Kansas’ elections to be able to do so.
“I’m very excited to represent Kansas — to make sure that everybody understands that this is the most important thing that we have to do,” Repass said. “Republican or Democrat, I want everybody voting. That’s the number one thing I want them to know — and that I love the hospitality out here.”
If elected, Repass would be Kansas’ first-ever black woman to be elected as Secretary of State.
She is the only Democrat running for Secretary of State. This August, incumbent Scott Schwab will face off against his primary opponent Mike Brown.
