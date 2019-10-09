Chris Delay resigned as the executive director of the Great Plains Theatre.
The board of directors reported Delay resigned on Saturday.
Delay posted on his Facebook page on Monday that he returned to the classroom and is teaching eighth grade English at Junction City Middle School.
Delay had been a teacher for the past 19 years, seven with the Abilene School District before taking the position at Great Plains Theatre last spring.
As the board searches for his replacement, Becky Dibben will be in charge of daily operations at GPT. Dibben has served in a variety of theatre positions with Great Plains Theatre and other area theatres for over 20 years
