A deceased male was discovered Tuesday morning at the Smoky Hill River bridge, located south of Abilene on Kansas Highway 15.
The man died by an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to information provided by Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis.
The identity of the subject has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
At approximately 6:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Abilene Fire Department were dispatched to the location in regards to an unknown situation where the man was discovered.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.