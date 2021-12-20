The high winds of the storm Dec. 15 caused damage throughout the Abilene Cemetery, mainly to and by its trees. Jerry Jacobson, cemetery president, said around 50-60 trees either were damaged or blown to the ground.
“A lot of them we’re going to have to take out because there’s just a stump left of them. Those trees are old. We’re guessing somewhere around 100 years old for some of them,” Jacobson said. “When the cemetery started, they were planted, so they’re extremely brittle. We’ve trimmed them up and tried to keep them halfway balanced and all that, but there was too much wind for them.”
Jacobson said the cemetery, as of the interview Dec. 18, has not made a plan to replace the fallen trees. The cemetery has planted a few trees every year to replace trees though.
Some of the trees were blown down onto the electric power lines and the fence east of the cemetery, destroying those parts of the fence.
In regards to tombstones, Jacobson said his cleanup crew of two and himself have discovered so far 2-3 stones will need repair. The crew has not gone over the entire cemetery yet, so Jacobson said he’s sure they will find more.
Since the storm, Jacobson said he and his crew have been cleaning for eight hours each day. They cleared the roads so people can drive through safely. They will be to assess the damage in the cemetary’s lots. Clean up will take around two or three months, Jacobson said.
“If we get too much help, it’ll be a hindrance. We could probably use a little bit more [help]. We’ve been making progress with just the three of us.”
While the cemetery does have a burn pit area to burn the trees in, Jacobson said the area was filling up quickly. People may help themselves to the wood if they wish.
For questions, call the Abilene Cemetery at 785-263-4256.
