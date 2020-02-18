GEARY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the death of a Junction City Police Department employee after an incident occurred Tuesday morning in the police department’s parking lot.
The Junction City Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, to investigate the circumstances of the man’s death. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded.
At around 9:10 a.m., a Junction City police officer exited the police department and discovered a 58-year-old civilian employee who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. At this time, there is no evidence that a crime occurred, but a full investigation is being conducted. No threat to the public exists related to this incident.
The employee will be identified once all next of kin have been notified.
