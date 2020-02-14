The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is reminding all nonprofits that their Spring 2020 Competitive Grant Cycle and the Herington Community Legacy Grant Cycle deadlines are Friday, Feb 28.
This year approximately $71,000 is available in funding to benefit children and youth in Dickinson County.
“Our spring cycle is weighted heavily towards children and youth activities,” said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the foundation. “The funding for this grant cycle was established by a grant from the Kansas Health Foundation specifically for youth in Dickinson County, and I know there are many nonprofits within our county that work or have programming which expressly works youth, and they should apply. ”
In addition to the foundation’s spring grant, the newly established Herington Community Legacy Fund grant cycle is also open. This new fund will grant $2,000 to the Herington community.
The guidelines to apply for both of these grants are on the Community Foundation website: www.communityfoundation.us Additionally, a nonprofit in Herington, which meets the criteria, may apply for both grants simultaneously.
“This is also a friendly reminder to those nonprofits that are applying, please ensure there are no outstanding final grant reports due to the Foundation,” stated Weese. “This is the first item that the Grant Committee reviews, and the nonprofit needs to comply with previous monies awarded.”
Established in 1999, the Foundation makes charitable giving easy, flexible and effective. Since the Foundation was established, over seven million dollars has been awarded in grants to Dickinson County.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, please go to our website at www.communityfoundation.us, or call us at (785) 263.1863, or visit us at 418 N.W. Third Street.
