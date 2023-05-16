The deadline for filing for city council and commissions, school boards, and hospital board elections is noon June 1. There is a $20 filing fee for all positions. The general election is Nov. 7.
Following are the number of seats up for election, the length of the term, and who has filed as of May 11.
City of Abilene — Two four-year terms and one two-year term; Brandon Rein and Rebecca Perkins
City of Chapman — Three two-year terms
City of Enterprise — Three four-year terms; Ronald P. Lawrence, Donald Zaideman, and Carrie Sprouse
City of Herington — Two three-year terms; Dalton Scarff
City of Hope — Mayor, four-year term and two council members for four-year terms
City of Solomon — Mayor, four-year term and two council members, four-year terms
For all city positions candidates must live within the city limits and be a registered voter.
Red Bud Lake — Three board positions are open; candidates must live within the improvement district.
Chisholm Trail — Two board positions open; candidates must live in Dickinson County.
Hospital District #1 — Three positions, four-year term; Karman Diehl. According to state law, the board is comprised members who are qualified electors of the county where the hospital is located or of any county adjacent to such county and, if such member is a qualified elector of an adjacent county, such member shall own real property located in the territory included in the taxing district of the hospital.
Solomon Unified School District 393 — District No. 1, Position 1, Wade D. Walker, and Jennifer McDowell; District No. 2, Position 2; District No. 3, Position 3; At-Large, Position 7, Brad Homman
Abilene Unified School District 435 — District No. 1, Position 1; District No. 2, Position 2, Kylie Kilmer; District No. 3, Position 3; At-Large, Position 7, Gerald Hanna
Chapman Unified School District 473 — District No. 1, Position 1, Brenda Edleston; District No. 2, Position 2; District No. 3, Position 3; At-Large, Position 7
Rural Vista Unified School District 481 — District No. 1, Position 1; District No. 2, Position 2, Christopher Barnes; District No. 2, Position 4, Elizabeth Stroda; At-Large Position
Herington Unified School District 487 — At-Large, four Positions, Ryan Stevenson, and Mark Wendt.
Candidates need to file in the County Clerk’s office of the home county of the school district.
