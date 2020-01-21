The smell of hot vegetable soup simmering on the stove greeted volunteers Monday as they walked into The Place to assemble and/or deliver free meals to Abilene’s senior citizens.
The weather outside was cold, but the atmosphere inside was festive as about 30 volunteers took their stations — doling out soup, bagging up cookies, spooning up peaches or waiting for to-go boxes to be finished so deliveries could start.
The room was full of people, including a youth group from the Abilene United Methodist Church.
This scene occurs every year on the third Monday of January as Abilene resident Jackie Bailey, her family and a slew of dedicated volunteers gather for a “day of service” to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
After the volunteers poured in, work stopped briefly as Fred Bailey said a prayer and Jackie explained why the event is a day of service.
“(Martin Luther King Day) is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities,” Jackie said. “And each one of you are doing your part today.”
21 years
The free soup meal is something the Baileys have been doing since 2009, but the local observance celebrating King’s legacy goes back 21 years to 1999. Before beginning the meals 11 years ago, the Baileys used to hold programs honoring King.
Back when programs were held, they always took place on the Saturday before the MLK holiday. Then when the change was made to the free meal, the observance was moved to Martin Luther King Day because the Abilene Senior Center is closed that day for the holiday.
Seniors who usually eat at the senior center fill out forms signing up for meals to be delivered and as do residents living at Frontier Estates.
About 65 meals were scheduled to be delivered. Jackie said that number was lower than some previous years, but she did not know why.
Extra food is prepared so volunteers can also get a hot meal.
“Make sure you come back and have some soup,” Jackie told delivery drivers and all the volunteers.
The menu includes vegetable beef soup — prepared every year by Jackie, a corn muffin, fruit and a cookie. Members of P.E.O. make and/or donate cookies and cornmeal muffins and other items are donated.
“All the volunteers are working hard,” Jackie said with a smile. “It’s good to see the sun out and wonderful to have everyone here.”
Martin Luther King Jr. was a Christian minister and activist who led a groundbreaking civil rights movement, primarily in the 1960s. His life was cut short on April 4, 1968, when he was assassinated at the age of 39. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929.
