Eighty-one years ago today, the peace of a quiet Sunday morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, was shattered as Japanese dive bombers pulled off a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.
The first target was the airfields and hangars. Bombs started falling at 7:49 a.m., Hawaii time, and in 10 minutes 92 U.S. Navy planes and 77 U.S. Army planes were destroyed an additional 159 plane were damaged. With the threat of defense from the air neutralized, the Japanese turned their attention to the naval ships in the harbor.
Torpedo planes and bombers targeted the ships; At 8:10 a.m., an 1,800-pound bomb smashed through the deck of the battleship USS Arizona and landed in her forward ammunition magazine. The ship exploded and sank. It remains at the bottom the harbor and is the final resting place for more than 900 of the 1,177 sailors who died on that ship.
Two hours after the attack started the Japanese pilots returned to their aircraft carriers, leaving devastation it their wake. Nearly 20 naval vessels, including eight battleships, and more than 300 airplanes were damaged or destroyed.
In those two hours 2,403 American sailors, soldiers and civilians were killed. Another 1,178 were injured.
The following day President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war against Japan referring to Dec. 7 as, “A date which will live in infamy.”
Every year commemorations are held to remember those who perished in an act that pulled America into a war, which had already been waging for two years on foreign lands.
Locals react to Pearl Harbor Day
“It is always important to remember the sacrifice of those who died — without them we would not have what we have today.” Brian Ross, commander of American Legion Post 1969
“We were struck, just like 911. It was a surprise war we never thought we was going to get involved in. We lost a lot of soldiers and sailors. We need to remember those soldiers and sailors that were hit and killed — right before Christmas too.” Eddie Avinger, commander of American Legion Post 39
“Not only was it an attack on the United States, it was an attack on freedom. The generation before me are the ones who answered the call. It was such a unifying effort as far as the country is concerned. I had a couple of uncles who were in World War II … they would talk about so many of their classmates, as soon as they graduated from high school, some even before, immediately responded to do their part. And when you think about the way the nation responded as far as the workforce, men and women both taking on jobs to do whatever they could do preserve our freedoms here. Without that response and the bravery of those veterans, it would have changed history in a way that wouldn’t be good — they rose to the occasion.” Lynn Peterson, Dickinson County commissioner
“The history of the military alone is important. Pearl Harbor was the entry for the United States into World War II. I think it is important to remember those killed during World War II — the people who made the ultimate sacrifice. If we don’t know our history we are doomed to repeat it. I know that’s an old cliché but it rings true to this day.” Abilene Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Stuck
“It is important to remember Pearl Harbor Day because history matters. It is a symbol of American resilience and a reminder of the importance of freedom and sacrifice.” Abilene Police Chief Anna Hatter
“It is important to remember the service so many people have given to the rest of us so we can enjoy holiday seasons like this and the freedoms we have,” Tom Schwartz, former school administrator.
