USS Arizona Memorial Pearl Harbor

This picture shows the USS Arizona Memorial which sits in Pearl Harbor. The ship was sunk by bombs from Japanese planes. 1,104 men died as the ship sank. The picture was taken in 2019.

 Photo Courtesy of Wendy Hendershot

Eighty-one years ago today, the peace of a quiet Sunday morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, was shattered as Japanese dive bombers pulled off a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

The first target was the airfields and hangars. Bombs started falling at 7:49 a.m., Hawaii time, and in 10 minutes 92 U.S. Navy planes and 77 U.S. Army planes were destroyed an additional 159 plane were damaged. With the threat of defense from the air neutralized, the Japanese turned their attention to the naval ships in the harbor.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.