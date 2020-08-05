Former investigator Jerry Davis is well ahead of Sheriff Gareth Hoffman after Tuesday’s Republican primary for Dickinson County Sheriff leading by over 1,000 votes, 2,690 to 1,619.
The results are unofficial until the canvas and the addition of provisional ballots by the Dickinson County Commission.
“I’m glad it is over,” Davis said last night after results were posted. “I’m proud of the campaign that we ran. I felt it was an honest open campaign.”
He said he was ready to move on to the general election in November, knowing that someone could run a write-in campaign as there was no Democrat nomination. He said he was not looking past the November election.
“This is just another step on the road to where I want to be,” he said of the primary.
Davis said he wanted to name an undersheriff.
“I didn’t want to file until I named an undersheriff. I had a conversation with someone that I respected. That person told me not to worry about an undersheriff because I can’t appoint one until elected,” Davis said. “Just focus on the election. First things first.”
Davis said he did appreciate Hoffman attending the town hall meetings.
“I wish him well. I don’t wish him any ill will,” he said.
Hoffman started with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He served as undersheriff for Curt Bennett and was elected sheriff in 2008. He was reelected in 2012 and 2016.
Davis started working in law enforcement in 1988. He was promoted to investigator in 1994 and became the primary investigator a year later.
Also in the Republican primary, J.R. Claeys defeated Randall Hardy 7,278 to 4,350 for the state Senate and John Barker defeated Daniel Wasylk 3,810 to 1,259 for the House.
