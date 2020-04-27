Jerry Davis, a former Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department investigator, is running for sheriff.
Davis filed by petition for the Republican nomination. He is challenging the incumbent, Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.
Davis spent more than 30 years with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office.
His petition was validated Friday by Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
“Basically, we have to make sure people who signed the petition are registered to vote and they belong to the correct party,” Jones said.
Republicans filing for sheriff by petition need to have 223 valid signatures, Jones said.
“Once we hit that number we quit checking names,” she said, speaking of Davis’ petition, but noted the document had more than the required number of signatures.
Davis filed April 17, but his filing was not official until the Kansas Bureau of Investigation conducted a fingerprint check, required by Kansas state statute for anyone seeking the sheriff’s position.
The primary is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4.
So far, the sheriff’s position is the only contested race in the county.
Besides Davis and Hoffman, four other candidates have filed for Dickinson County elected offices: Incumbents Barbara Jones, county clerk/election officer; Leah Hern, treasurer; Marty Holt, register of deeds; and Lynn Peterson, commission district #2.
Also up for election in 2020 is the commission district #3 seat, currently held by Craig Chamberlin, and county attorney held by Andrea Purvis.
Other local seats up for election in 2020 include all township trustee and treasurer positions, several city council/commission slots and the Herington Hospital Board of Trustees.
The filing deadline is noon on Monday, June 1.
Changing parties
Any registered Republican, Democrat or Libertarian who wants to change parties prior to the Aug. 4 primary election must do so before noon on Monday, June 1.
Anyone who is unsure of their party affiliation should call the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774 and check before June 1.
“You cannot change parties after June 1,” Jones said.
Vote by mail
Jones also is encouraging people to vote by mail this year, due primarily to the COVID-19 situation.
“Call our office to ask for an advanced ballot request to be mailed to you or go to our website where people can print out an advance request,” Jones said.
The website is www.dkcoks.org. There’s a link on the homepage entitled “Advance Voting by Mail.”
“If voters click on that it will take them to a page where they can print out an advance request, fill it out and send it to our office,” Jones said.
Voters need to make sure they put their drivers license number on the form to fill the ID required portion.
