Out in the Sands Springs area west of Abilene along Old Highway 40 sits the city’s first cemetery, unofficially named the Pioneer Burial Ground. First marked by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1931, the wooden marker has aged past its use for several years now. After over a year of work, Dee Marshall, mayor of Abilene and member of the DAR Abilene Chapter, with the DAR Abilene Chapter have replaced the marker with a more resilient bronze marker. The burial ground marker is the last of three Marshall set out to replace.
“I am very oriented toward history. (My home) is an 1880 home,” Marshall said. “I just love history, and I like preserving what people have done. It just broke my heart when I found out some of these markers are missing, so I decided to get in touch with national and see what we had to do to place markers… I decided those needed to go back. Those ladies went to the trouble of putting up before us. We need to honor them and put them back.”
Replacing historical markers has been a “long project,” Marshall said. Through the DAR, Marshall has worked with several other people and groups to place reminders of Abilene’s history. Marshall started the project in 2019 by searching for a photo album of the markers in town. She was unsuccessful in her search, however. Later while looking through photographs, Marshall found some photos of markers around town. With help from Michael Hook, event coordinator of Old Abilene Town, Marshall found the markers she was looking for.
The land the burial ground sits on belongs to Chuck and Doriann Clemence. Chuck moved onto the property with his family when he was four years old. Now 84 years old, Chuck and his wife Doriann live there now. When Marshall and her husband, Bill Marshall, went out to visit the burial ground, they discovered Doriann Clemence had been mowing and keeping the grounds cleaned up.
“I was so shocked when (Bill and I) came out here,” Dee Marshall said. “It was mowed and (Doriann Clemence) was friendly. We’ve gotten run-off several properties doing this.”
After assessing the markers, Marshall approached the DAR Abilene chapter and proposed replacing three missing markers for the burial ground, the first public school of Abilene and Thunder Struck Bumpers. The schoolhouse and burial ground markers are placed, but the Thunder Struck marker still needs to be placed.
Then, the chapter had to gain approval from the DAR National Society, which has a list of requirements and forms to be met. After gaining approval, the chapter reached out to select DAR vendors that create bronze markers.
Each marker was $725. After Marshall approached Hank Royer of the Jeffcoat Foundation, the foundation donated $3,000. David Berven, owner of the first public school of Abilene, then donated $250. Altogether, the donations fully funded the three new markers and an additional marker for the Seelye Mansion marker.
“We’re thrilled silly,” Marshall said about the chapter’s reaction to the donations.
After waiting for the markers to be made, Marshall installed the new bronze marker on the corral fence nearest facing Old Highway 40 around Feb. 19.
“We appreciate Dee and the Daughters of the American Revolution to do this,” Doriann Clemence said. “Dee has been persistent.”
With a metal corral fence around the grounds, there are 28 known graves in the grounds. 24 graves lie within the fence, two graves lie north just outside the fence and two lie south just outside the fence. Only two of the original gravestones have survived the test of time. One is for a cattleman S.L. McMasters. The second is for Indian Scout Gotlieb Veterline. In some of the unmarked graves, Doriann Clemence said, are supposedly members of a family with children with the last name Hoover. Marshall said a Native American person was laid to rest on the grounds as well.
