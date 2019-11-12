Pam Johnson, the daughter of Robert Rafferty, the cook aboard the Edmond Fitzgerald when it sank in Lake Superior, will speak at noon Wednesday at the Arts Council of Dickinson County, 207 N.W. Third Street.
The USS Edmund Fitzgerald went down 44 years ago on Nov. 10, 1975.
Rafferty, 62, was among the 29 crew members who all perished when a storm bringing near hurricane-force winds sank the freighter.
Johnson said she had video of divers which discovered a body.
Gordon Lightfoot sings about the event in the 1976 ballad "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."
Part of the lyrics are:
“When suppertime came, the old cook came on deck sayin’
Fellas, it’s too rough to feed ya.
At 7 p.m. a main hatchway caved in, he said
Fellas, it’s been good t’know ya.”
