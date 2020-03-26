To support Abilene businesses and attractions, the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau is launching Support Abilene BINGO.
BINGO cards are available online at www.AbileneKansas.org/BINGO and feature squares ranging from ordering online from a local retailer to sharing a positive review about an Abilene business or attraction. Squares also promote kindness and include sending a handwritten note to someone in assisted living and thanking healthcare workers.
“We hope these small acts of appreciation can make a big difference to our businesses, attractions, and residents,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director.
Prizes will include gift cards and merchandise from Abilene businesses and attractions. Winners will be announced on Friday, May 1.
