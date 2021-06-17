Despite decreased revenues, the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau is not short on work and the organization continues to market Abilene to visitors.
“The Abilene CVB is funded through Transient Guest Tax, which is the tax travelers pay when staying in one of Abilene’s lodging establishments,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene CVB director. “In 2021, TGT collections are down $33,996.80 or $424,585 in actual rooms sold compared to 2019.”
To combat the decreased revenues, Roller Weeks remains the only staff member. Before COVID-19, the CVB had two full-time and four part-time positions in the visitors’ center.
“Prior to COVID-19, we emphasized building up a reserve fund. Thankfully, unlike many tourism organizations across the country, we are okay,” she said. “We made changes early on and will not rehire until TGT revenues resume. We will use remaining funds to assist with marketing initiatives to bring people to Abilene.”
Visitors Guide
The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau recently completed its new 2021-2022 Visitors Guide. The Visitors Guide was produced with grant support from Kansas Tourism and the Community Foundation of Dickinson County and is available online at AbileneKansas.org/visitorsguide. Print copies will be available by the end of the month.
“The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau contracts with two distribution companies to place its guide in more than 250 racks in hotels, restaurants and gas stations across Kansas,” Roller Weeks said. “The guide will also be available in the Kansas Travel Information Centers, in community Travel Information Centers, and also mailed to anyone who requests information about Abilene.”
Of note, the listings in the guide are provided to businesses and attractions at no cost.
Visitors Center
While the CVB’s traditional visitors center (east end of the Union Pacific Depot) remains occupied by the Dickinson County Courthouse offices, Abilene’s materials are available in the CVB office (west end of the Union Pacific Depot). The CVB’s new outdoor digital kiosk is also available to provide information when the office is closed.
“Last month, 119 visitors from 15 states visited our office,” she said. “We provide them with information about what to see, where to eat, shop and stay, and other information they request.”
Website, Social Media, Newsletter, and Blog
Thanks to the launch of a new website in 2019, the CVB is easily able to share its messages. In 2021, nearly 30,000 unique users visited the website.
“Our website is a valuable tool for providing information to travelers,” she said. “In 2021 alone, we created 27 different blog posts and shared 17 different news stories about Abilene on the website.”
The CVB also shares a weekly electronic newsletter highlighting good news and tourism-related events.
“It’s fun to receive feedback on the newsletter, loyal readers frequently respond to the e-newsletter and use it as a tool when planning their future trips,” she said. “More than 6,400 people receive the e-newsletter each week and it’s also available on our website at AbileneKansas.org/newsletter.”
In addition to the e-newsletter, the CVB also continues to grow its socialmedia presence with a Facebook Page – Visit Abilene Kansas – that has more than 14,200 likes.
Special Projects
According to Roller Weeks, one of the most valuable tools the CVB has is its photo library, which is used in advertising, on the AbileneKansas.org website and Visit Abilene Kansas social media channels and shared with writers working on stories.
“In 2018 we contracted with Abilene native Dave Mayes to produce a new photo library. Dave partners with the City’s approved marketing agency – New Boston Creative Group – which also designed the CVB’s website and visitors guide,” she said. “We will welcome Dave back to Abilene soon to capture new photos for us to share.”
The CVB also continues to work with travel writers and reporters to share Abilene’s story.
“Through our partnership with the Kansas I-70 Association and Midwest Travel Network, we continue to host travel writers to share stories about Abilene,” she said. “Stay tuned for several writers sharing about their Kansas I-70 journey.”
In June, Roller Weeks was also asked to present during the Midwest Travel Network’s Virtual Day conference.
Her presentation focused on why and how to work with travel bloggers.
Another special project Roller Weeks is pleased to complete is the City of Abilene’s Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV).
“Through this grant, the City of Abilene was able to provide 28 Abilene businesses affected by COVID-19 with grants,” she said. “Our grant reporting is now complete, the review audit is complete, and all paperwork has been turned in. Wrapping up this project is a huge relief!”
While the City of Abilene was one of the first in the state to award its grants, the City’s reimbursement also spanned two budget years.
“The second half of the City’s reimbursement was unallocated in the City’s 2021 budget,” Roller Weeks said.
“At the April 26 City Commission meeting, the Commissioners unanimously agreed to use the unallocated funds to purchase 36 benches and 16 trashcans for downtown Abilene.”
The new benches and trashcans will match those in Little Ike Park with the installation goal by the return of the Central Kansas Free Fair parade.
Moving forward, the CVB is anxious for increased visitation and overnight stays in Abilene.
“Abilene not only weathered the COVID-19 storm but also gained national publicity including being named #2 Best Historic Small Town by USA Today in 2020 and Best U.S. Small Town by TravelAwaits in 2021,” she said.
“While tourism has not fully recovered, our efforts to market Abilene never stopped and we will continue to provide services to tourists and groups to help generate economic growth in our community.”
