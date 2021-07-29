For the first-time, Abilene will host a National Night Out event to help create a partnership between local law enforcement agencies and the community.
The Abilene Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) will be out at Eisenhower Park Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The night will include a seatbelt simulator, photo booth, swimming and food. Visitors can use the photo booth to commemorate the night with family photos. Abilene Parks and Recreation will open the pool for a free swim that evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All visitors will get a hot dog, bag of chips, drink and a small snow cone to enjoy.
KHP plans to bring its seatbelt simulator, which creates the feeling of stopping at 5 mph with or without a seatbelt. Families will be able to test out the simulator and/or watch a demonstration with the dummy.
“It looked pretty interesting,” Abilene Police Chief Anna Hatter said. “I’m going to give it a shot.”
Chief Hatter and the other offices worked together to bring National Night Out to Abilene in hopes to create relationships between the community and law enforcement.
“The main goal that we’re after is to try to get community engagement going on,” Hatter said. “We are excited about having people from the sheriff’s department, from our agency and from the community getting together and meeting one another.”
Hatter also wants to create a conversation with locals on what work the police department needs to get done.
“We can all talk and talk about community concerns that are going on or get any feedback from the people about what they think is going on in the community, if we need to work on anything specifically,” Hatter said.
“I’m expecting for it to mostly be positive, but if there’s any negative, I would want to work on that too,” Hatter continued.
While working in Wichita, Chief Hatter saw that city’s annual Night Out events as a “highlight” of her job. One memory, she wanted to share came from talking not about her work, but her husband’s work as a mailman.
“I mean, that service that he provided, interacting with people every day in the community was important to them,” Chief Hatter said. “So, that was kind of fun for me because I got to see the contribution that he makes and sometimes I don’t think I always looked at it that way.”
“I felt very welcomed by people who already knew part of my family, had good memories and good things to say about him,” Chief Hatter continued.
In hopes of creating a new Abilene tradition, the police department welcomes all residents to come out, enjoy the fun and meet their local law enforcement officers.
“I hope that we are able to give the community a really nice time,” Hatter said. “They are able to come out with their families, enjoy themselves and spend time talking about Abilene, the community here and what we can do to make it better, if possible.”
