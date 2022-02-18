Traditionally, the 70th anniversary calls for gifts of platinum to symbolize strength, but Rural Center decided to do one better by creating a cookbook to symbolize the family of students, staff and parents at the school.
Rural Center Lead Teacher Cheri Simpson, PTO President and former Rural Center student Jessica Murphy and former bus driver and Rural Center student Ila Beemer worked together to collect the recipes and memories for the anniversary cookbook.
“We are putting together a cookbook, it has memories we asked past students and teachers and staff to submit any memories they had, photos from the past and up till now,” Murphy said. “We have 222 recipes that people submitted for the cookbook, along with several memories. We’re selling it as part of (PTO’s) annual fundraiser this year.”
While making the cookbook, they asked alumni of Rural Center if they had any favorite cooks from their years in school.
“There were a lot of good cooks at Rural Center,” Murphy said. “So, we asked some of them. One who is still living and she submitted some of her recipes and another (great cook) her family submitted some of her recipes.”
After finishing the cookbook and sending it out to print, the team decided to visit the Chapman School Board on Monday to show them an anniversary slideshow and to share some memories from their years at Rural Center.
Memories and Legacy
Beemer knew Rural Center as the new fancy school that she was going to attend in 1951 when seven one-room schools consolidated and became district 126. While the schools consolidated in March, the school building wasn’t open until the fall of 1952.
“I thought I was uptown,” Beemer said. “There were no more cold lunches out of the dinner pail, we had a cafeteria. The little houses in the corner of the school yard for boys and girls. We had plumbing, indoor plumbing. I rode horseback to school for years and when they consolidated, I got to go on the bus, which was a family car to begin with.”
One memory that sticks out in Beemer’s time at Rural Center was in November 1952 when a large snow storm came through Dickinson County. The snow didn’t start falling until right before the school was getting ready to release for the day. Since it had been near Thanksgiving, the school cook was baking the turkey when the electricity went out and she had to find someone to take the turkey home.
“She came down to our classroom and asked me what type of cookstove mother had and she had gas,” Beemer said. “So she said, I’m sending the turkey home with you, because your dad is on the school board and he’ll know what to do with it. So she wrapped that turkey in tea towels and put it in a wire basket and sent it home with me on the school bus. I held it on my lap.”
Beemer can remember being lucky that she made it home, because some kids were waiting at the school for their parents to pick them up and the high school students were being bused back from Chapman High School.
“They went on South and they only got a mile and a fourth before the big bus got stranded,” Beemer said. “So the bus driver and the students joined hands and made a human chain and walked to the nearest farm home.”
Murphy, who went to Rural Center and can’t wait for her future grandkids to go Rural Center, finds her favorite memory surrounds Kansas Day activities.
“We had a lot of Kansas Day celebrations,” Murphy said. “That was a big thing in our school and we all dressed up and we had a program in the mornings where they would invite someone from historical society or a special spreaker to come out.”
For Simpson, she never went to Rural Center, but the moment she started teaching in the historic building she found a family.
“I’ve taught in a variety of different school districts, different sizes and I’ve made lifelong friends in all the places I’ve taught and I’ve loved the kids in all the places I’ve taught,” Simpson said. “But, really this school is the first school that feels like a family there. Our community is so strong.”
“I especially liked what Jessica (Murphy) said (during the school board meeting) towards the end about knowing people would ask you will your children go to Rural Center?” Simpson said. “Her answer to what she said really touched my heart as a teacher there. I did not grow up here and I’ve only been here eight years, but I am so serious about the feeling of the family that we have there and that we protect each other. We help each other.”
