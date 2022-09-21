A crash took place Sept. 20 at K-15 and 1500 Avenue, killing three people.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel C. Hynes, age 54 of Junction City, was southbound on K-15. The driver attempted to execute a u-turn and was struck by a semi truck driven by Dwight E. Morey, age 63 of Fairmont, Oklahoma, also going southbound down K-15.
According to the KHP, the Dodge entered the east ditch where it flipped onto its roof.
The driver and passengers Mary L. Hynes, age 64 of Junction City, and John L. Hynes, age 78 of Coal Valley, Illinois were all killed.
Joel C. Hynes and Mary L. Hynes were both wearing their seatbelts. John L. Hynes was not.
The semi truck also left the roadway, entering the ditch on the east side of the road and ended up in a field.
The driver of the semi truck chose to seek his own medical treatment for suspected minor injury and was not transported from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.