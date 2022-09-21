A crash took place Sept. 20 at K-15 and 1500 Avenue, killing three people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel C. Hynes, age 54 of Junction City, was southbound on K-15. The driver attempted to execute a u-turn and was struck by a semi truck driven by Dwight E. Morey, age 63 of Fairmont, Oklahoma, also going southbound down K-15.

 

