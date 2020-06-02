There have been reports of coyotes coming into the city of Abilene.
It’s not unusual to have wild animals seen in town, especially with Mud Creek cutting through the city..
“Sporadically throughout the year, we get calls of a coyote or fox,” said Officer Michael Ragsdale, the animal control officer. “Rarely is there any danger associated with them.”
He said pet owners need to keep the pet food away.
“Just leave them alone,” he said of the coyotes and foxes. “Don’t leave out any food for them. If you are feeding any animals outside, make sure not to leave it outside. Clean up after yourself.”
Ragsdale said coyote sightings have mostly been in large areas such as the Eisenhower Park and the Abilene Cemetery.
“Usually it is in an open area,” he said. “It’s fairly rare.”
Ragsdale said that coyotes are mostly nocturnal.
“I think they are probably around us all the time. We just don’t see them very often,” he said. “They are that good at staying away from people.”
Residents should also keep trash in air-tight sealed containers and keep yards as free of debris as possible.
Coyotes will prey on cats and small and medium sized dogs and pet predation is the most common complaint, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Generally, coyotes do not attack people.
If coyotes or foxes are spotted acting strangely or appear to be injured, call animal control (785) 263-1212.
Seeing a coyote or fox out during the daylight hours is perfectly normal and not a reason for concern.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.