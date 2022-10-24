Coyote Crazy

Coyote Crazy members hold the $20,000 check they gave to Impact Sports and Fitness Thursday night. The money will go toward improving the facility for customers with Parkinson’s disease. 

 Jayshaun Jones

Last night, a local group dedicated to fight Parkinson’s disease donated $20,000 to Impact Sports and Fitness through a 5K poker run. The money is to invest into Impact’s plan to help people with Parkinson’s. Coyote Crazy is an allegiance that finds ways to fight against the brain disorder. Coyote Crazy raised $20,000 last year as well for Impact for new equipment that would allow those with Parkinson’s to be able to work out for free, take classes, and have different activities that are Parkinson’s friendly.

“I was worried weren’t about to be able to race this year because of the weather, thankfully it cleared up and we were able to participate,” said Julie Bartley, Coyote Crazy member.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.