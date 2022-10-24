Last night, a local group dedicated to fight Parkinson’s disease donated $20,000 to Impact Sports and Fitness through a 5K poker run. The money is to invest into Impact’s plan to help people with Parkinson’s. Coyote Crazy is an allegiance that finds ways to fight against the brain disorder. Coyote Crazy raised $20,000 last year as well for Impact for new equipment that would allow those with Parkinson’s to be able to work out for free, take classes, and have different activities that are Parkinson’s friendly.
“I was worried weren’t about to be able to race this year because of the weather, thankfully it cleared up and we were able to participate,” said Julie Bartley, Coyote Crazy member.
The group was formed when Speedy PD, a Parkinson’s fundraiser marathon, became a virtual race due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Local Parkinson’s disease survivor Dennis Rider was a regular at this fundraiser and was disappointed when he heard the news, so Rider and a group of his friends started Coyote Crazy. The group in general hosts fundraisers and donates the money to businesses that help fight the cause.
Impact Director Raelyn Racy stated that the biggest issue is the lack of awareness.
“The biggest thing is the lack of awareness for Parkinson’s disease, this way hopefully the word can get out and more people who are suffering from Parkinson’s disease can receive the help they need,” Racy said.
60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to parkinson.org. This number is expected to rise by 2030. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease. More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s. An estimated 4 percent of people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s before the age of 50. Men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson’s than women.
(0) comments
