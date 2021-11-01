The City of Abilene’s Parks and Recreation Department and Old Abilene Town joined forces Friday evening for the Cowtown Spooktacular.
Families and children filtered through Old Abilene Town’s gates where they played Halloween-themed games.
Michael Hook of Old Abilene Town said he was happy to help host the event and planned to host it again next year — to “make it a tradition.”
“It’s been kind of good to have (the city) down here and all these kids got to experience it,” he said.
Hook said the turnout was “great.”
“I just want to appreciate the city for being a part of this — Parks and Rec — and all of our volunteers, our gunfighters and all the board just making this thing happen for us again,” he said. “A great turnout, for sure.”
In addition to providing games, the Abilene Public Library had representatives at the event, handing out a free book to each child that wanted one.
Children’s Librarian Sheryl Davidson was present to help hand out books to young attendees.
“We wanted to encourage reading by letting the kids take home a book instead of just candy,” she said.
The free books were provided with help from the local Friends of the Library group.
According to Davidson, the book-or-treat — or rather, book-as-treat — option was greeted with enthusiasm by the children.
“We’ve been doing this for several years now and they love it,” she said.
Gunfighter Jeffrey Crippen — who goes by Jim Smith on stage — helped out at the event as well. He said he felt it was a chance to give back to the community and remind people that Old Abilene Town exists. It was a chance to show off updates to the facilities, as well, he said.
“We’re going to start trying to do events at least a little bit more frequently so that the town can see everything that we’ve got going on,” Crippen said. “We’re doing updates and cleaning up and (re-painting) and adding new stuff all throughout the year.”
