Cowtown Classic Bike Ride in Dickinson County is coming up fast but there is still time to sign up for the event on BikeReg.com and riders can register at the event on Sunday.
Kids in Crisis (KIC) volunteers Jill Goldsmith and Janet Fink will be at Eisenhower Park by 5:30 a.m. Sunday, handing out rider packets to those pre-registered for the ride and taking entries from those who would like to join the KIC fundraiser.
Dickinson County Bikers are also heavily involved in the planning and preparation for the event. Biker Glenda Renz designed the posters, registration forms and T-shirts for Cowtown. Biker Brian Cook will lead a brief church service between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m. and Boy Scouts led by biker Kristy Anguiano will raise the flag at 7:30 a.m. Steve and Jacque Foster and Jerry Brick have been handing out fliers across the state and soliciting sponsors near Abilene.
Final reminders for riders will be given at 7:45 on September 29 and Abilene police will start the ride at 8 a.m. by escorting riders to the east edge of Abilene’s First Street.
Numerous Bikers are coming from across Kansas with riders from Woodston, Hays, Salina, Overland Park, Topeka, Manhattan and other towns expected.
Bike riders can register Sunday morning for $40 each and have a choice of three paved routes through beautiful Dickinson County, 15, 40 and 60 miles each. No distance is listed as a final requirement for entering the ride. Individuals can sign up for the 40 mile ride and then decide while riding to Enterprise that they only want to ride to Enterprise and back. All routes begin and end in Eisenhower Park in Abilene.
“Our 15-mile route goes to Enterprise and back to Abilene with a stop at the Enterprise Community Building for water, rest and snacks served by Jonna Rider and Chris Hawk. None of the rides are races, so each rider can stop to rest as needed and enjoy the beauty of the day,” Rider said.
The 40-mile route continues south out of Enterprise down Highway 43 with water and snacks available at the Navarre Community building organized by Ashley Dexter with the Navarre Booster 4-H Club serving snacks and helping hold bikes while riders rest.
After snacks in Navarre, Bikers will head east on 1400 Avenue and turn north from 1400 onto Rain Road and proceed north to 2100 Avenue where the 40-mile riders turn west, heading back to Enterprise with water available at Mitch Staatz’s farm along the way.
The 60-mile riders continue north on Rain Road to Chapman for another stop for water and refreshments served by VFW Auxiliary volunteer Mary Grant and Kids in Crisis Board member Julie Anguiano.
The toughest ride offered is the 60-mile route and the 60-mile riders continue north from the park in Chapman to Highway 18, west to Blue Ridge School for a water stop, on west to another water stop at Zion Church on the corner of highways 15 and 18 and then over to Talmage.
The 60-mile ride is considered brutal, after riders turn west on Highway 18 and thus there are more water stops to rest followed by a full SAG stop at the Talmage Museum. Verl Coup and the Willowdale 4-H group will assist with snacks there.
From Talmage, bike riders will travel south on Fair Road with one remaining water stop, if desired, at Loves after crossing the Interstate 70 overpass. Riders then go south to US 40, turning east on 40 until they reach Third Street and on to Pine Street, then into the Eisenhower Park where the rides began.
Sag trucks will patrol the course to provide first aid, water, and a trip back to Abilene if riders need to stop following the course. Sag vehicle drivers will include Jim Foster, Steve Sherrick and Shadd Snyder.
Kids in Crisis volunteers will provide grilled hotdogs, chips, fresh watermelon slices, Mamie Eisenhower sugar cookies and fudge at the end of the rides in Eisenhower Park with KIC board members Karyl Ford, Amy Meysenberg and Janice Snyder serving.
Large scale sponsors for the event include Last Chance Graphics, Pinnacle Bank, Solomon State Bank and Rawhide Portable Corral. Final lists of all donors will be on the backs of rider t-shirts plus on signs at the park shelter.
“We’re hoping lots of people will come ride with us this Sunday,” Kids in Crisis Board president Amy Meysenberg said. “The nice thing about our event is that you can ride any distance you wish, stop and rest whenever you want, and have a great time when the morning air is cool. Plus you help many children in Dickinson County when you help Kids in Crisis with your registration fees. Come join us!”
Questions about the event can be answered by calling (785) 280-9709.
